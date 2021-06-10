India-UAE flight suspension extended until July 6, Emirates tells passengers

Earlier this week, Air India Express tweeted out that the suspension will continue until July 6.

The suspension of passenger flights from India to UAE will continue until July 6, Dubai-based carrier Emirates told passengers.

"We're further suspending our flights from India until 6th of July. Our website will be updated soon. If you need help with your booking, DM us your reference number & email address. We're here to help. Stay safe," the airline said on Twitter while responding to a passenger.

The suspension of incoming passenger traffic from India to the UAE began on April 24. It was extended on May 4 by the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in light of a deadly second wave of Covid-19 currently affecting India.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions are the only passengers allowed on flights from India. Chartered flights are allowed as well, subject to approval from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

However, pooling and seat selling on charter jets from India to the UAE are not allowed.

Several expats are stranded in India, with some resorting to 15-day journeys to return to the UAE.

Afraid of losing their jobs, some expats have been travelling to the UAE via Armenia and Uzbekistan. They spend 15 days in quarantine at those destinations before returning to the UAE.