India to issue 500,000 free visas to boost tourism
The scheme would be applicable till March 31, 2022, or till 500,000 visas are issued, whichever is earlier.
The Indian government will provide free visas to 500,000 tourists visiting India, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
Announcing measures to revive the tourism sector battered by Covid-19, Sitharaman said financial support would be provided to more than 11,000 registered tourist guides, travel and tourism stakeholders.
She said once the visa issuance for international travel is restarted, the first 500,000 tourists will be issued visas free of charge. The total financial implication of this measure would be Rs1 billion.
The scheme would be applicable till March 31, 2022, or till 500,000 visas are issued, whichever is earlier. This would incentivise short-term tourists visiting India, she said.
The government will also provide working capital or personal loans to people in the tourism sector to discharge liabilities or restart businesses impacted due to Covid-19.
Loans will be provided with 100 per cent guarantee with a limit of Rs1 million for travel and tourism stakeholders and Rs100,000 for registered tourist guides.
Sitharaman further said that Rs232.20 billion more will be provided for public health. This would have special focus on short-term emergency preparedness with special emphasis on children/paediatric care/paediatric beds.
The measures are part of a slew of announcements made by the finance minister on Monday for economic revival.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India to issue 500,000 free visas to boost tourism
The scheme would be applicable till March 31, 2022, or till 500,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia PM announces $36 billion aid...
The latest aid package includes a fiscal injection of 10 billion... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indian community in UAE sends third...
The medical cargo was flown from the UAE to India with the help of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: How to protect yourself from Delta Covid-19...
Doctors have urged residents not to worry but keep their guards up. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: $10m-plus luxury properties in strong...
Dubai has over 42,000 million-dollar homes, second only to London. READ MORE
-
News
12-hour flash sale in Dubai to offer up to 90%...
The promotion will take place from 10am to 10pm on Thursday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: How to protect yourself from Delta Covid-19...
Doctors have urged residents not to worry but keep their guards up. READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,040 Covid cases, 1,988 recoveries,...
More than 56.9 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves