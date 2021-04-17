- EVENTS
India to get tough on people not wearing masks at railway stations, trains
Rs500 fine to be imposed on those who violate rule.
Indian Railways has decided to strictly implement its guidelines on wearing masks at railway stations and in trains by all and those not doing so will have to pay a fine of up to Rs500.
An order issued under the Railway Act on Saturday said the new law would be in force for six months. In May last year, the railways had cited a guideline urging all passengers to wear face cover/mask at stations and during travel.
However, in overcrowded trains, witnessed in most cities across the country, it is virtually impossible to pull out the offenders and fine them.
Interestingly, there is an unconfirmed report that a passenger who spots a person travelling without a mask and hauls him up before the authorities will be entitled to a free ticket.
In October, the Maharashtra government had also ordered a Rs200 fine on passengers travelling without masks in trains and in public places. And those who did not have the cash to pay the fines were forced to clean the city’s roads and do other community service for an hour after being caught. They were also given free masks later.
