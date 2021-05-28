- EVENTS
India: Telangana police crack down on those violating lockdown rules
Violators shifted to isolation centres for briefing on protocols
Police in Telangana have begun cracking down on people violating lockdown conditions, nabbing individuals walking on the streets, pushing them into vans and taking them to Covid isolation centres, where they are briefed on the importance of following the protocols.
Those found roaming the streets violating lockdown norms are physically shoved into waiting police vans and taken to centres for a briefing where they are warned not to move around during the restricted hours. Even those delivering food, but not carrying identity cards, are being whisked to the isolation centres.
The state has more than 38,000 active Covid cases and has seen over 3,200 deaths. Director-general of police M. Mahendar Reddy has directed the police commissioners in the state to ensure seamless supply of essential services across the state, while simultaneously ensuring strict lockdown.
State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a crucial meeting of his cabinet on Sunday to consider whether to extend the current lockdown in the state. The government is issuing passes to employees of pharmaceutical companies, distributors, pharmacies, government and private hospitals and other related sectors for travel in their vehicles.
