India: 'Team Avengers' helps Covid-affected families and homeless in Delhi

Less than a month back, six close friends, witnessing the sordid scenes on Delhi’s streets, decided to do something to help ease the sufferings of the people.

They pooled their resources and formed a WhatsApp group on April 26 and began providing help by way of homecooked meals, dry ration kits, medicines, oxygen, ambulances and leads to hospital beds.

Today, Team Avengers has risen from five to 55 volunteers, who include doctors and social workers, and its coverage has expanded beyond the national capital with services extending all the way to Gorakhpur and Jhansi. It has also got support from people living in the US and Germany, besides other parts of India.

“We saw a lot of people breathing their last on the streets,” Abhijeet Dutta, one the founder was quoted in the media. “There are many people known to us who couldn’t get medical facilities.” Abhijeet decided on ‘Team Avengers,’ as every ‘avenger’ (as in the movie) has special powers to help and heal others.

The team has so far distributed over 3,000 cooked meals, ration kits to Covid patients and their family members, and for people stranded outside hospitals, railway stations, bus stops and on the streets of Delhi and the NCR.

'Team Avengers' helps Covid-affected families and homeless in Delhi-NCR