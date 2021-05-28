India: Student narrates horrifying experience at Delhi isolation centre

Court directs government to improve conditions at the facility

Unwashed and unsanitised bedsheets and blankets used by other patients, overflowing toilets and washrooms that are not cleaned for days despite several Covid patients using them, and those even with high fever being forced to walk down for long in scorching heat for medicines for which they have to wait for as long as an hour at the centre.

These nightmarish conditions at the Sultanpuri government isolation centre for Covid patients, narrated from personal experiences by Madhurima Kundu, a PhD scholar at the Jawaharlal Nehru University saw the Delhi high court direct the government to act immediately and set things right.

Kundu pointed out that during her four-day stay at the facility, which mostly treats patients from the working class and from the university, she saw people suffer not just because of Covid, but also due to the negligence of the government in providing basic facilities including sanitation, clean mattresses and blankets, regular doctor visits, proper monitoring of oxygen and medicines and food.

Her petition sought orders from the court to direct doctors to visit patients at least three times a day. The hospital must also ensure clean and hygienic premises, which should be sanitised daily, said Kundu.

“The patients were left on their own to do everything,” said Kundu in her plea, according to media reports. When she had high fever she found it difficult to get a doctor to treat her. And the doctor refused to monitor her oxygen level, directing her to take paracetamol.