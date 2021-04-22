- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish dies of Covid-19 in hospital
Modi among other politicians conveyed their condolences to the family.
Ashish, the 34-year-old eldest son of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, passed away following Covid-19 infection on Thursday morning.
A journalist, Ashish was in an ICU in Gurgaon for nearly 10 days after the infection spread to his lungs.
“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury, to COVID-19 this morning,” tweeted Yechury. “I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him — doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.”
Also read: India reports world's largest tally of Covid cases
Seen as a mild-mannered and pleasant professional, Ashish worked in many publications including the Times of India in Delhi and Pune.
It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2021
Many leaders and politicians conveyed their condolences to the family. "Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.
Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was devastated by the news. “There is no greater loss for a parent to endure. May you find the strength to bear the inexpressible grief of your loss. My heart goes out to you at this painful time," he said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her "shock" at the death. "Shocked and very saddened to hear about the untimely passing away of Ashish, son of @SitaramYechury Ji. My deepest condolences to the grieving family," she tweeted.
The CPI(M) Politburo also offered its condolences to the family. "We are deeply sorry to announce the passing away this morning (22 April) of Ashish Yechury, son of Sitaram Yechury and Indrani Mazumdar. He died of Covid related complications. He was 35 years old. The Polit Bureau conveys it deepest condolences to Sitaram and Indrani, his wife Swati, his sister Akhila and all other members of the bereaved family," it said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish dies of Covid-...
Modi among other politicians conveyed their condolences to the family. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: How a vaccine pass could work
UAE had recently announced it is considering restrictions for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Gaza gravediggers, medics stretched as...
Amid growing concern, Hamas will on Thursday begin a week of nightly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Etihad updates PCR test rules for India-...
The test result must also have a QR code. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli