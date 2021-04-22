India: Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish dies of Covid-19 in hospital

Modi among other politicians conveyed their condolences to the family.

Ashish, the 34-year-old eldest son of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, passed away following Covid-19 infection on Thursday morning.

A journalist, Ashish was in an ICU in Gurgaon for nearly 10 days after the infection spread to his lungs.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury, to COVID-19 this morning,” tweeted Yechury. “I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him — doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.”

Seen as a mild-mannered and pleasant professional, Ashish worked in many publications including the Times of India in Delhi and Pune.

Many leaders and politicians conveyed their condolences to the family. "Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was devastated by the news. “There is no greater loss for a parent to endure. May you find the strength to bear the inexpressible grief of your loss. My heart goes out to you at this painful time," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her "shock" at the death. "Shocked and very saddened to hear about the untimely passing away of Ashish, son of @SitaramYechury Ji. My deepest condolences to the grieving family," she tweeted.

The CPI(M) Politburo also offered its condolences to the family. "We are deeply sorry to announce the passing away this morning (22 April) of Ashish Yechury, son of Sitaram Yechury and Indrani Mazumdar. He died of Covid related complications. He was 35 years old. The Polit Bureau conveys it deepest condolences to Sitaram and Indrani, his wife Swati, his sister Akhila and all other members of the bereaved family," it said.