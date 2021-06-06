India: Sikkim extends Covid-19 lockdown until June 14
The state government also announced some relaxations like allowing hardware shops to remain open from 7am to 2pm.
The Sikkim government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for one more week till June 14 in view of the raging Covid-19 pandemic, an official release said. The lockdown restrictions were scheduled to end on June 7.
However, the state government also announced some relaxations like allowing hardware shops to remain open from 7am to 2pm.
Shops selling groceries and vegetables can now remain open from 7am to 2pm, an extension of two more hours.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Prem Singh Tamang to review the management of the pandemic in the Himalayan state.
Cabinet ministers, the chief secretary, the director general of police and other senior officials attended the meeting.
The state government has decided to vaccinate 65,000 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in June.
Sikkim has reported 17,111 Covid-19 cases and 273 fatalities so far.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 21,741 doses administered in...
Some fully vaccinated community members in Abu Dhabi now have the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
19 countries vaccinated residents can visit...
From July, Emirates will operate over 280 weekly flights from Dubai... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Categories of residents who must...
Studies have found that people with obesity and chronic diseases are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid Delta variant '40% more transmissible': UK...
The Delta variant is now the dominant strain in the UK. READ MORE
-
News
Addicted to your smartphone? It may lead to...
It is a gradual build-up of damage to muscles, tendons and nerves... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE docs urge Covid safety; virus may be around a ...
Health professionals said people cannot afford to become complacent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Only Covid-vaccinated kids can attend...
Kids aged 12 and above must have received the vaccine to be part of... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed