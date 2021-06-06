Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Sikkim extends Covid-19 lockdown until June 14

PTI/Gangtok
Filed on June 6, 2021

(PTI)

The Sikkim government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for one more week till June 14 in view of the raging Covid-19 pandemic, an official release said. The lockdown restrictions were scheduled to end on June 7.

However, the state government also announced some relaxations like allowing hardware shops to remain open from 7am to 2pm.

Shops selling groceries and vegetables can now remain open from 7am to 2pm, an extension of two more hours.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Prem Singh Tamang to review the management of the pandemic in the Himalayan state.

Cabinet ministers, the chief secretary, the director general of police and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The state government has decided to vaccinate 65,000 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in June.

Sikkim has reported 17,111 Covid-19 cases and 273 fatalities so far.




