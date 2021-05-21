India: Sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra's sons die days after father's demise

Both Josabanta and Prasanta Mohapatra succumbed to Covid-19

Just days after the death of eminent sculptor and member of the Rajya Sabha, Raghunath Mohapatra, who succumbed to Covid-19, his two sons have also succumbed to the disease. His wife, Rajani, 70, recovered from the infection, but was shattered following the three deaths in the family.

Josabanta Mohapatra, 52, the eldest son of Raghunath, was shifted to a Covid hospital on Wednesday in a critical state. However, he passed away on Thursday. His younger brother, Prasanta, 48, a former Ranji cricketer and coach, died on Wednesday.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Josabanta Mohapatra, the eldest son of late Raghunath Mohapatra,” tweeted Dharmendra Pradhan, the petroleum and natural gas minister. “The death of the second son after the sad demise of late Mohapatra and now his eldest son is very disturbing and depressing.”

The last rites of Raghunath were conducted at his native village with full state honours. He had been awarded the Padmashree in 1975 and the Padma Bhushan in 2001 for his contribution to arts and culture. A primary school dropout, Raghunath used to sell stone idols to pilgrims on the streets of Puri. His sculpting skills emerged when he was in his teens and the state handicrafts department offered him a job.