India reports lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases since July 10
Daily cases have been falling in India since hitting a peak in September.
India reported 26,567 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase since July 10, according to a Reuters tally.
Daily cases have been falling in India since hitting a peak in September. The country has 9.7 million cases, second-highest caseload in the world after the United States.
Deaths rose by 385, the health ministry said, with the total now at 140,958.
