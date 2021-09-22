India reports its lowest active Covid cases in 186 days

Daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent

India logged 26,964 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,35,31,498, while the active cases declined to 3,01,989, the lowest in 186 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to3,27,83,741 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent as the death toll climbed to 4,45,768 with 383 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A reduction of 7,586 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,92,395 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 55,67,54,282.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 23 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.08 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 89 days, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 826 million.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.