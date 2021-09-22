India reports its lowest active Covid cases in 186 days
Daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent
India logged 26,964 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,35,31,498, while the active cases declined to 3,01,989, the lowest in 186 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to3,27,83,741 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent as the death toll climbed to 4,45,768 with 383 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
A reduction of 7,586 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
As many as 15,92,395 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 55,67,54,282.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 23 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.08 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 89 days, according to the ministry.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 826 million.
More than 70 per cent of the deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.
“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India reports its lowest active Covid cases in...
Daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE tops global rankings for...
91% of UAE residents have received one dose and 80% have received... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Johnson & Johnson booster shot provides 75%...
Antibody levels rose four to six times higher after the second shot. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE vaccination rate nears 100 per cent
91% of the country’s population have received at least one dose ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Dubai road
Police urge motorists to drive with caution READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne
The quake’s epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield in... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden congratulates Trudeau on Canada election...
Trudeau's party won the federal elections, but failed to gain an... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India reports its lowest active Covid cases in...
Daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent READ MORE
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday
21 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues new law regulating mediation services
21 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
31 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes