India reports 94,052 fresh Covid cases, highest single-day death toll of 6,148

Covid recovery rate has improved to 94.77 per cent in the country

India reported 94,052 new Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 2,91,83,121 out of which 2,76,55,493 people have recuperated till date, while the death toll climbed to 3,59,676 with 6,148 fatalities being recorded in a day, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Thursday.

The active cases in the country have reduced to 11,67,952 after 60 days comprising 4 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has improved to 94.77 per cent, the data said.

A net decline of 63,463 cases has been recorded in the total number of Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 20,04,690 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 37,21,98,253, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.69 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 17 consecutive days, the ministry said.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 5.43 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 28th consecutive day, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.23 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 24,27,26,693 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country.