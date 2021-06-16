Coronavirus Pandemic
India reports 62,224 new Covid cases, 2,542 deaths

Reuters/Bengaluru
Filed on June 16, 2021
People register for a dose of the Covishield vaccine at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. Photo: AFP

Country’s total Covid-19 case load now stands at 29.63 million


India reported on Wednesday 62,224 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country’s total Covid-19 case load now stands at 29.63 million, while total fatalities are at 379,573, the data showed.

India added 2,542 deaths overnight.




