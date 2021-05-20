- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India reports 2,76,070 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka is now the worst hit state by the pandemic followed by Maharashtra
India reported 2,76,070 new Covid-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family's data on Thursday.
As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.
The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths.
With 5,58,911 active coronavirus infections, Karnataka is now the worst hit state by the pandemic. Maharashtra follows with 4,04,229 active cases.
The country' saw a slight surge in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as only 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded on Wednesday. However, the number of deaths due to Covid in the last 24 hours dropped from 4,529 (the highest single-day toll) on Wednesday to 3,874 today.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India reports 2,76,070 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka is now the worst hit state by the pandemic followed by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Oxygenated Covid-19 treatment centre opens ...
Treatment will be free for all patients, but they have to pay for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India's national TV broadcaster Doordarshan to go ...
DD International to present India’s point of view on both... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Misguided Covid-19 advice trigger fungal...
Several Covid patients known to experiment with drugs suggested by... READ MORE
-
News
New platform launched to help youth start...
The initiative was announced by the Crown Prince of Dubai on... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel-Palestine conflict: US, France tangle at...
Despite opposition from Washington, France proposes resolution... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Misguided Covid-19 advice triggers fungal...
Several Covid patients known to experiment with drugs suggested by... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
What is ailing India’s vaccination strategy?...
India, which has been caught in the vortex of a second wave sparked... READ MORE
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued