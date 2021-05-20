India reports 2,76,070 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka is now the worst hit state by the pandemic followed by Maharashtra

India reported 2,76,070 new Covid-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family's data on Thursday.

As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths.

With 5,58,911 active coronavirus infections, Karnataka is now the worst hit state by the pandemic. Maharashtra follows with 4,04,229 active cases.

The country' saw a slight surge in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as only 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded on Wednesday. However, the number of deaths due to Covid in the last 24 hours dropped from 4,529 (the highest single-day toll) on Wednesday to 3,874 today.