Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

India reports 22,065 new coronavirus cases, lowest daily rise since July 4

Reuters/Bengaluru
Filed on December 15, 2020 | Last updated on December 15, 2020 at 08.48 am
A health worker (R) checks the body temperature of a train passenger during a Covid-19 coronavirus screening at a railway terminus in Mumbai on December 14, 2020. AFP

Deaths rose by 354, the ministry said, taking the total to 143,709.

India reported 22,065 new coronavirus infections, taking its total to 9.9 million, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, making it the lowest daily rise since July 4, according to a Reuters tally.

India has recorded the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States, but daily infections have declined since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 354, the ministry said, taking the total to 143,709.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/coronavirus-uae-reports-1278-covid-19-cases-726-recoveries-4-deaths/ macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 