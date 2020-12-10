India records 31,521 new coronavirus cases
Deaths rose by 412, with the total now 141,772.
India recorded 31,521 new coronavirus cases, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.
The country has a total of 9.77 million infections, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but the daily tally has been slowly dropping since hitting a peak in September.
