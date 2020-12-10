Coronavirus Pandemic
India records 31,521 new coronavirus cases

Reuters/Mumbai
Filed on December 10, 2020
Photo: Reuters

India recorded 31,521 new coronavirus cases, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.

The country has a total of 9.77 million infections, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but the daily tally has been slowly dropping since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 412, with the total now 141,772.




