India: Police rescue two distressed children after parents die of Covid

The children decided to end their lives after hearing the news of their parents’ demise.

The ongoing Covid-19 crisis in major Indian cities is having a disastrous effect on the minds of young people, especially those whose parents and other dear ones have succumbed to the disease.

On Friday, the Delhi police had to send a team to rescue two young children, a 20-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old boy, whose parents sadly became victims to Covid, ravaging through the national capital. Living in south Delhi, the children decided to end their lives after hearing the news of their parents’ demise.

A neighbour came to know of it and immediately informed the police. Anil Thakur, the deputy commissioner of police (south) sent a team to the flat where the children lived and engaged them in counselling. Later, the police also coordinated with other relatives to ensure that no drastic steps were taken by the shattered children.

Delhi has seen an alarming increase in Covid cases over the past few weeks. According to the health department, the last 10 days have seen 300 deaths daily.

On Thursday, it saw the highest toll of 395 and every day of the week more than 350 people have succumbed to the disease daily. On Friday, the national capital saw over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths. In all, over 16,000 people have died because of the disease and the cumulative case count is 1.15 million.