- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: People storing cash at home for emergencies because of Covid crisis
Consumer sentiment results in slowdown in bank deposits
The ongoing Covid crisis has seen Indian urban and rural consumers piling up cash at home for unforeseen emergencies and deferring all major investments in consumer goods or even savings.
This has also resulted in a slowdown in bank deposits, especially with mounting healthcare costs. Currency with the public has, according to the Economic Times, grown by 16% to an all-time high of Rs4 trillion. Cash storage is high across the consumption spectrum, it said.
“The risk perception is significantly higher and normally if I have six months’ cash at hand, I have enhanced it by five times this year,” Ravi Bhatia, president, Jato Dynamics, was quoted in the report. Another executive said the sentiment among rural consumers is to conserve cash as uncertainty continued to loom large.
Indian consumers are continuing to focus on healthcare, which has seen a 46 per cent increase in spending, according to another expert quoted by the paper. Seventy per cent of consumers of a survey believed expenditure on healthcare will help them lead a healthier lifestyle.
A consumer-goods executive said this was not “a doomsday scenario,” just a two-three month setback after which things will be back on track.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: People storing cash at home for...
Consumer sentiment results in slowdown in bank deposits READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covid-19 pandemic is shrinking overall,...
About 200 districts have reported a decline in Covid cases over the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Paris cafes reopen as virus...
Terraces and rooftop gardens have been booked out as outdoor dining... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bahrain allows vaccination for ages 12...
Guardian must grant approval and be present during the jab READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Will you pay Dh22,000 for one-...
Charter flight operators making a killing, as stranded Indian expats... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Cyclone Tauktae: UAE expresses solidarity with...
The cyclone struck several regions in the country and left scores of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bahrain allows vaccination for ages 12...
Guardian must grant approval and be present during the jab READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sinopharm booster shot in UAE 6 months after...
Health expert explains how booster shots work and help protect... READ MORE