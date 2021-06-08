India: Oxygen supply turned off in 'mock drill', 22 patients die

Uttar Pradesh health minister says strict action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh has ordered a probe into allegations that a private hospital in Agra turned off oxygen supply during an alleged mock drill, leading to the deaths of 22 patients.

The minister said that the hospital in question -- Paras hospital -- has been mired in controversy in the past too.

"If any truth is found in the allegations, strict action will be taken against the hospital," he said.

When asked if such mock drills were a part of the medical system, the minister said that such drills were held only to check the fire fighting system and not in patient care.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted about the incident earlier in the day.