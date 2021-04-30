- EVENTS
India-Oman flight suspension: Authority issues clarification
Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority clarified the status of the limited flights between the two countries.
Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority issued a clarification on Thursday regarding flights between the country and India.
According to the Times Of Oman, the statement also addressed a flight that arrived from India and landed at Salalah Airport on April 29.
”The Civil Aviation Authority wishes to clarify that the very limited flights between the Sultanate and the Republic of India work to facilitate the return of Omani citizens, in addition to shipping the necessary supplies to the Sultanate and transporting the citizens of the Republic of India wishing to return to their country,” said the online statement.
“All these flights are subject to health requirements before travel and upon arrival.”
The statement added that the Air India Express flight had arrived from Kochi with only three passengers on board who were all medical staff who had been cleared for arrival. The flight left Salalah Airport an hour later with a single Indian traveller.
Oman announced on April 21 that it had suspended all flights between the Sultanate and India until further notice due to an alarming increase in the number of Covid cases in the south Asian country.
