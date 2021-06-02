- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Nearly 600 doctors died of Covid in 2nd wave
New Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh together accounted for 45 per cent of the total deaths of doctors
Nearly 600 doctors have died in the second Covid wave in the country, taking the total number of deaths among them and relating to the pandemic since its start last year to 1,300, said the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
Of the 594 deaths in the second wave, Delhi accounted for the maximum at 107, followed by Bihar (96) and Uttar Pradesh (67). The three states together accounted for 45 per cent of the total deaths of doctors in the second wave.
Other states with large casualties of doctors include Rajasthan (43), Jharkhand (39), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (32 each), Gujarat (31), West Bengal (25) and Odisha (22). Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, saw 17 doctors succumb to the disease.
The IMA figures, however, could be an under-estimation as it has records relating to just 350,000 out of a total of 1.2 million doctors in India.
Doctors also face several challenges while treating Covid patients, including angry relatives who blame them in case of deaths. On Tuesday, a doctor at a Covid facility in Assam was beaten up with metal cans and bricks by relatives of a Covid patient who died. The incident happened at Udali Model hospital, about 150 km from Guwahati, the state capital. Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati was on duty when the patient succumbed to Covid.
The Assam Medical Services Association and the IMA have demanded stern action against the culprits. The police have arrested about two-dozen of the relatives.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Nearly 600 doctors died of Covid in 2nd...
New Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh together accounted for 45 per cent ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Only one strain of Covid-19 Delta variant...
B.1.617 variant of the virus has been dubbed a triple mutant variant... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Govt to gradually lift Covid restrictions
Districts with less than 5 per cent positivity should open, Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Canada allows mixing and matching of...
People who received first dose of AstraZeneca jab may receive Pfizer-... READ MORE
-
News
Live streaming: Global Investment Forum
The event features top names from both countries, as well as leaders... READ MORE
-
Time has come for global pandemic treaty: WHO...
Countries must work together to build a healthier, safer and fairer... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Canada allows mixing and matching of...
People who received first dose of AstraZeneca jab may receive Pfizer-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Govt to gradually lift Covid restrictions
Districts with less than 5 per cent positivity should open, Covid-19... READ MORE