India: Make Kumbh Mela symbolic, help fight Covid, urges Modi
Several pilgrims to the event have been bathing in the river close to each other without adhering to precautionary measures whatsoever.
With the Covid crisis raging across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought a quick end to the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, which has drawn millions of pilgrims from all over the country.
“I made a suggestion that now that the Shahi Snans were done, the rest of the events could be undertaken in a symbolic way,” he tweeted about his conversation with Swami Avdheshanand Giri.
Modi said keeping it symbolic would boost the fight against the Covid crisis.
April 17, 2021
Responding to the prime minister, Avdheshanand urged people to not to visit the event and avoid bathing in large numbers.
! ! @narendramodi @AmitShah @TIRATHSRAWAT #KumbhMela2021 # https://t.co/dNjPPnDztQ— Swami Avdheshanand (@AvdheshanandG) April 17, 2021
Though the Uttarakhand government claimed that it had set up elaborate systems to conduct quick tests on the millions of pilgrims visiting Haridwar, most of the places were lax and people simply walked through the check-up points.
Also, many of the pilgrims could be seen walking without masks and bathing in the river close to each other without adhering to precautionary measures whatsoever.
The Kumbh Mela is held once in 12 years and lasts from January to April. Due to the Covid crisis, it was curtailed to just one month.
