India: Maharashtra, Kerala still to see decline in Covid cases

While most Indian states appear to have emerged out of the second Covid-19 wave, Maharashtra and Kerala, which account for almost half of all new cases recorded in the country, continue to face challenges.

According to the latest figures, Maharashtra saw 6,740 new cases and recorded 106 deaths on Monday, while the corresponding numbers for Kerala were 8,037 and 102. The two states have not seen a significant decline in Covid cases; the case count in Maharashtra has ranged between 61,000 and 64,000 over the past three weeks, while in Kerala it ranged between 80,000 and almost 85,000.

However, for the first time in 91 days, daily deaths due to Covid-19 in India fell below 500 on Monday. The deadly pandemic has seen more than 403,000 deaths in the country. Maharashtra saw over 123,000 deaths, followed by Karnataka (35,434), Tamil Nadu (33,059), Delhi (24,997), Uttar Pradesh (22,646), West Bengal (17,817) and Kerala (13,818).

Three northeastern states in India are also continuing to witness a spurt in new Covid cases, though the overall numbers are far less than in the bigger states. Sikkim saw a 63 per cent spike in cases last week, while Tripura saw a 13 per cent increase and Manipur 10 per cent rise.