Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

India: Kerala reimposes night curfew following sharp rise in Covid-19 cases

Web Report/Thiruvananthapuram
Filed on August 28, 2021

Night curfew to be imposed in southern state from August 30


Amid a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced the imposing of a night curfew in the southern Indian state.

Beginning August 30, curfew will enforced from 10 pm to 6 am. This is the fourth consecutive day that daily cases crossed the 30,000 mark.

Kerala on Saturday reported 31,265 fresh cases of coronavirus and 153 deaths in the last 24 hours. There were also 21,468 recoveries and the active caseload crossed the 200,000-mark and stood at 204,086.

"Seropositivity rate is lowest in Kerala. 2.03 crore people have received first dose of Covid vaccine and 74 lakh people have got second dose. 57.6 per cent have got first dose and 20.93 per cent got their second dose. These figures are much higher than the national numbers. We are confident of vaccinating all above 18 years of age with the first dose of vaccine by September,” Vijayan was quoted as saying during a press conference.

“Since the relaxations in lockdown, there has been surge in cases. It was further increased after Onam. Anticipating this, we had enhanced the treatment facilities in the state," he told New18.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210615&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619384&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 