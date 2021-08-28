India: Kerala reimposes night curfew following sharp rise in Covid-19 cases
Night curfew to be imposed in southern state from August 30
Amid a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced the imposing of a night curfew in the southern Indian state.
Beginning August 30, curfew will enforced from 10 pm to 6 am. This is the fourth consecutive day that daily cases crossed the 30,000 mark.
Kerala on Saturday reported 31,265 fresh cases of coronavirus and 153 deaths in the last 24 hours. There were also 21,468 recoveries and the active caseload crossed the 200,000-mark and stood at 204,086.
"Seropositivity rate is lowest in Kerala. 2.03 crore people have received first dose of Covid vaccine and 74 lakh people have got second dose. 57.6 per cent have got first dose and 20.93 per cent got their second dose. These figures are much higher than the national numbers. We are confident of vaccinating all above 18 years of age with the first dose of vaccine by September,” Vijayan was quoted as saying during a press conference.
“Since the relaxations in lockdown, there has been surge in cases. It was further increased after Onam. Anticipating this, we had enhanced the treatment facilities in the state," he told New18.
