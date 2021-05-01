India: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mohd. Shahabuddin dies of Covid

Mohammad Shahabuddin was admitted to hospital 10 days ago.

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was serving life imprisonment at Delhi’s Tihar jail, died of Covid-19 at a hospital on Saturday.

The gangster-turned-politician tested positive about 10 days ago and was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital. His condition deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator.

Sandeep Goel, director-general (prisons) confirmed that he died on Saturday morning. The four-time MP from Siwan district in Bihar, has been in and out of jail for long.

About five years ago he came out of Bhagalpur jail after spending more than a decade there for being involved in a double murder of two businessmen. Known notoriously as the ‘Sultan of Siwan,’ he had several cases against him. In February 2018, the Supreme Court ordered his transfer to Tihar jail.

The sprawling jail in Delhi has about 20,000 prisoners. About 240 inmates and 60 staff members have tested positive over the past two months. They include Mumbai gangster Chhota Rajan and former JNU student leader Umar Khalid. The authorities plan to release some inmates on parole to decongest the jail.