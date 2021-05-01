- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mohd. Shahabuddin dies of Covid
Mohammad Shahabuddin was admitted to hospital 10 days ago.
Former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was serving life imprisonment at Delhi’s Tihar jail, died of Covid-19 at a hospital on Saturday.
The gangster-turned-politician tested positive about 10 days ago and was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital. His condition deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator.
Sandeep Goel, director-general (prisons) confirmed that he died on Saturday morning. The four-time MP from Siwan district in Bihar, has been in and out of jail for long.
About five years ago he came out of Bhagalpur jail after spending more than a decade there for being involved in a double murder of two businessmen. Known notoriously as the ‘Sultan of Siwan,’ he had several cases against him. In February 2018, the Supreme Court ordered his transfer to Tihar jail.
The sprawling jail in Delhi has about 20,000 prisoners. About 240 inmates and 60 staff members have tested positive over the past two months. They include Mumbai gangster Chhota Rajan and former JNU student leader Umar Khalid. The authorities plan to release some inmates on parole to decongest the jail.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mohd....
Mohammad Shahabuddin was admitted to hospital 10 days ago. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Delhi high court warns govt over...
Order follows death of eight Covid patients at Delhi hospital. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai's Sikh Gurudwara to send 500 oxygen...
Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple to also provide upwards of 440 metric tons... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Facebook rolls out vaccine finder...
Tool will help people identify nearby places to get inoculated. READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE announces marking policy for class 10 board...
Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 cases, 1,681...
More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Now, send oxygen concentrators as gifts to India
The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only till July 31. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Another Palm Jumeirah villa sold for Dh100 ...
European national buys luxury villa. READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day