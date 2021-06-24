India: Hospital offers gifts to people who take Covid vaccination
Gifts include 43-inch smart TV and a refrigerator.
Getting Covid vaccinations is a major challenge for most people across India, with a massive rush at hospitals, lack of adequate doses and long queues at the facilities. But a hospital in Bathinda, Punjab, has tied up with an NGO and is offering gifts as incentives to people to get themselves vaccinated.
The Kishori Ram hospital along with the Noujawan Welfare Society is offering ten prizes through lucky draws to people who get vaccinated, said Dr Vittul Gupta of the hospital. On Wednesday, 121 people got vaccinated and were given the coupons.
Included in the prize are a 43-inch smart LED TV and a 185-l refrigerator. A government health team visits the hospital to vaccinate patients.
Private hospitals in Bathinda and other cities in Punjab are accused of fleecing Covid patients, charging hefty amounts for registration and treatments. A news report quoted a doctor who said daily expenses of level-2 and level-3 patients at private hospitals add up to almost Rs50,000 a day. Worse, many hospitals do not give receipts for the payments.
But hospitals that provide free treatment to Covid patients are discouraged from doing so, according to local leaders. Prof Baljinder Kaur, a legislator of the Aam Aadmi Party, said by not allowing the Kishori Ram hospital to provide free treatment to patients was a demonstration of the government’s insensitivity to the poor.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No Covid jabs for holders of valid visit, tourist ...
Authorities issue statement on social media. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until...
As far as inbound passenger traffic from India is concerned, the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai flights suspended, situation dynamic: ...
We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tokyo Olympics: Japan emperor...
'The emperor is extremely worried about the current status of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until...
As far as inbound passenger traffic from India is concerned, the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No Covid jabs for holders of valid visit, tourist ...
Authorities issue statement on social media. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed visits Arab Health Exhibition
The Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2021... READ MORE
-
News
Surgeons transplant Emirati's kidney into own...
The 11-hour surgery is the first of its kind performed in the UAE. READ MORE