India fights Covid: Kerala CM announces financial aid for pandemic orphans
Pinarayi Vijayan also announced that the Kerala government would bear the child’s education expenses.
The Chief Minister of Kerala announced on Friday that the state would provide financial aid to those children who have lost their parents to Covid.
Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet that the children would receive 300,000 rupees (Dh15,000) in immediate aid, along with a monthly amount of 2,000 rupees (Dh100) until their 18th birthday.
It was also revealed that the government of Kerala would “cover educational expenses till graduation.”
Several other state governments have also pledged aid to children whose parents succumbed to the virus. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the capital would provide for the children’s education as well as give them a monthly stipend of 2,500 rupees (Dh126).
Kerala has thus far reported a total of 315,000 deaths from Covid.
