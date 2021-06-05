India fights Covid-19: Maharashtra announces 5-level plan to lift restrictions

The new plans come into effect from Monday.

The Maharashtra government unveiled its comprehensive five-level plan to unlock the stringent process that has been in force to tackle the Covid crisis since April. The new plans come into effect from Monday.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray made the late-night announcement on Friday. Level 1 districts and cities will have the least restrictions, while those in level 5 will have near lockdown-like restrictions. Mumbai has been placed in level 2. Districts and cities have been categorised on the basis of their positivity rate and occupancy rate of oxygen beds.

Those with less than five per cent weekly positivity rate and less than 25 per cent occupancy rate of oxygen beds will be in level 1. These cities and districts will be free of all restrictions and shops, restaurants, malls, theatres, public places, private offices, sports events and marriage functions will be allowed on a normal basis.

Level 2 relates to cities and districts with up to five per cent positivity rate and 25 to 40 per cent occupancy rate, level 3 are places with five to 10 per cent positivity rate and 40 to 60 per cent occupancy rate and level 4 those with 10 to 20 per cent positivity rate and 60 to 75 per cent occupancy rate. Those places with positivity rate of 20 per cent and above and occupancy rate above 75 per cent (level 5) will not see any relaxation.

Level 1 districts include Thane, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Nashik among others, while level 2 include Mumbai and Amravati, besides a few more.