India fights Covid-19: Dial 1031 for oxygen in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said 200 oxygen concentrator banks will be set up in every district in Delhi.

Covid patients in home isolation will be provided oxygen concentrators at their homes with recommendation of doctors in the national capital.

To ensure each Covid patient in home isolation gets oxygen cylinders delivered at home, the Delhi government has set up an 'oxygen concentrator bank' (OCB) for this purpose.

Each 11 districts in the national capital will have an OCB which will ensure that Covid patients are getting oxygen concentrators within two hours.

"However, oxygen cylinders will be provided on the recommendation of the doctors only. People in home isolation will be regularly monitored by medical experts and if they need oxygen at home the Delhi government will provide it within two hours. Covid patients, those discharged from the hospitals will also be given oxygen concentrators if they need," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that Delhi from today (Saturday) onward will start a very important service - oxygen concentrator banks. "In every district, there will be a bank with 200 oxygen concentrators. It has been seen that Covid patients often need to get admitted to ICUs when they're not given medical oxygen when needed. Many patients sometimes die. We have set up these banks to close these gaps," he added.

Kejriwal stated that if any patient - in home isolation - needs medical oxygen, our teams will reach at their doorstep within two hours. One person - aware of the technical know-how will be a part of the team to help the patient and their families.

Patients who have been discharged but still need medical oxygen can use these oxygen concentrators too. "Our doctors will be in touch with the patients till they recover so that if they need to be hospitalised, timely action can be taken," Kejriwal said, adding that any patient can dial up 1031 to use the service.