- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna succumbs to Covid-19
He had been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for Covid-19 treatment.
Sundarlal Bahuguna, the environmentalist behind Chipko Movement, died on Friday at the age of 94. He had been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for Covid-19 treatment.
According to local reports, he was suffering from pneumonia and had diabetes.
Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna died of COVID19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh today, says AIIMS Rishikesh Administration— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/6QQGf0vYm5
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna...
He had been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for Covid-19 treatment. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Kerala announces relaxations...
New rules were issued for areas under both lockdown and triple... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Black fungus patients getting fleeced by...
Shortage of drug used to treat mucormycosis resulting in patients... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Six countries that offer freebies, cash ...
Incentives include increased access to public services, free eggs and ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Celebrations on Gaza streets, as ceasefire takes ...
US President Joe Biden welcomes truce that was brokered by Egypt. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Top spots to visit that aren't malls or...
Bedouin storytelling and visit to UAE’s largest unfenced nature ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
The story behind Saeed Anwar's magical 194 in...
Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar didn't score a double century but he... READ MORE
-
MENA
Overseas pilgrims to be allowed to perform Haj...
Authorities announced that the pilgrimage in 2021 will be held with... READ MORE