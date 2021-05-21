Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna succumbs to Covid-19

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on May 21, 2021
Photo: ANI

He had been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for Covid-19 treatment.


Sundarlal Bahuguna, the environmentalist behind Chipko Movement, died on Friday at the age of 94. He had been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for Covid-19 treatment.

According to local reports, he was suffering from pneumonia and had diabetes.




