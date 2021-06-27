India-Dubai travel: Emirates expects to resume flights from July 7

The airline's website shows seats are available for booking from July 7.

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates expects to resume its flights from India to Dubai from July 7.

"We're expecting to resume our flights from India to Dubai as from 7th of July 2021... We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities. We hope to have more details soon," the airline said in response to query from a passenger on its Twitter account.

Hello, we're expecting to resume our flights from India to Dubai as from 7th of July 2021. . We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the Government authorities. We hope to have more details soon. Please keep an eye on our website for travel 1/2 — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) June 27, 2021

The airline's website shows seats are available for booking from July 7 with one-way economy class airfare on the Mumbai-to-Dubai route starting from Rs43,683.

Hello Nikhil, we're expecting to resume our flights from India to Dubai as from 7th of July 2021. We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the Government authorities. We hope to have more details soon. Please keep an eye on our website for 1/2 — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) June 27, 2021

The airline's social media handles have been buzzing ever since authorities announced a few days ago that flights from India to Dubai would resume starting June 23.

On Thursday, Emirates informed passengers that flights from India to Dubai remained suspended. However, the situation is dynamic and any change in travel protocols and guidelines will be updated immediately.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority, meanwhile, has clarified that passengers from India to the UAE may have to wait longer as inbound travel has been suspended until further notice.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com