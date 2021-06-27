Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

India-Dubai travel: Emirates expects to resume flights from July 7

Waheed Abbas /Dubai
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 27, 2021

The airline's website shows seats are available for booking from July 7.


Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates expects to resume its flights from India to Dubai from July 7.

"We're expecting to resume our flights from India to Dubai as from 7th of July 2021... We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities. We hope to have more details soon," the airline said in response to query from a passenger on its Twitter account.

The airline's website shows seats are available for booking from July 7 with one-way economy class airfare on the Mumbai-to-Dubai route starting from Rs43,683.

The airline's social media handles have been buzzing ever since authorities announced a few days ago that flights from India to Dubai would resume starting June 23.

On Thursday, Emirates informed passengers that flights from India to Dubai remained suspended. However, the situation is dynamic and any change in travel protocols and guidelines will be updated immediately.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority, meanwhile, has clarified that passengers from India to the UAE may have to wait longer as inbound travel has been suspended until further notice.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

Waheed Abbas



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210625&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629309&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 