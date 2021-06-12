India: Doctor dances to woo tribals to take Covid vaccine

Medical team manage to convince tribal population from Attapadi region in Palakkad to take Covid jab through dance

The Attapadi areas where a sizeable tribal population lives in Palakkad district has been unwilling to get vaccinated against Covid-19, so a doctor went out of the way to encourage them - he decided to dance and woo them to get the inoculation done.

Dr Arun, attached to the Agali health centre, along with his staff have been trying their best to get the tribals convinced about the need for vaccination.

"Initially, the tribals in the village were unwilling and then I decided along with my staff to dance, soon, the tribals also joined which included elderly women. As we danced we told them the need and urgency of getting vaccinated and they agreed," said Dr Arun.

The team conducted Covid tests and vaccinated 25 tribals, and found out that four of them were already Covid positive.

Incidentally, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had promised special vaccination camps to be organised in tribal hamlets and the camps have been started.