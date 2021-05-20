India: Data suggests runaway Covid infections

The country reported 267,334 new daily infections yesterday

Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to the coronavirus, a chain of private laboratories said on Wednesday, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529.

India reported 267,334 new daily infections yesterday, taking its tally to 25.5 million, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed.

For months, nowhere in the world has been hit harder than India by the pandemic, as a new variant discovered there fuelled a surge of up to more than 400,000 new infections a day.

Only the United States has had more cases, or a worse single day death toll, when 5,444 people died on February 12.

But even with a downturn in the number of new cases in India over the past few days, if not in deaths, experts said there was no certainty that infections had peaked.

It is widely accepted that the official figures grossly underestimate the real impact, with some experts saying infections and deaths could be five to 10 times higher.

There are fears the new, highly infectious variant is out of control and many cases are going unreported because of lack of testing, particularly in the vast countryside.

Data from Thyrocare, a chain of private laboratories, appeared to back up those fears, showing that 63.5 percent of people tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies on average over the past seven days, up from 45 percent a month ago.

The data from 25 states included individuals who were infected in the past, vaccinated, uninfected and those who had not been vaccinated, the company’s Chief Executive Arokiaswamy Velumani said on Twitter.

Daily testing hit a record 2 million on Tuesday, figures from the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research showed.

But that still falls short of India’s claimed daily testing capacity of 3.3 million, said Rijo M. John, a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi.

India performed 224 tests for every 1,000 of its population in a single day this month, according to estimates by research firm GlobalData compared with 1,307 tests per 1,000 of population in the US on the same day.

“Many of these tests are being deployed in urban centers, where cases may have peaked and so it doesn’t serve much purpose,” added John.

“It’s time they were diverted to more rural areas, but I doubt that is being done.”.

India is the world’s largest vaccine maker. But criticism has also mounted over a slow vaccination campaign, plagued by a lack of supplies.