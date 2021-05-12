- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid vaccine shortage: States float global tenders to procure jabs
Local manufacturers unable to cater to soaring demands due to rising cases.
At least 10 Indian states, battling the Covid-19 pandemic, have floated global tenders to buy vaccines from manufacturers for vaccinating those in the 18-44 group.
The Indian government has allowed states to buy vaccines internationally for vaccinating those in the 18-44 group. Those 45 and above and frontline workers will get vaccines that the central government will supply to the states.
The state governments of Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Telangana decided on Tuesday to float global tenders to buy vaccines. Earlier, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha had also announced their import plans.
The two Indian manufacturers of the vaccines, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are unable to cater to the soaring demands for vaccines for all.
They are expected to produce about 85 million doses in May and June. The central government will get half, the states about 20 million and the remaining will be for private hospitals.
The Karnataka government, for instance, placed orders for 30 million vaccines on the two companies, but the demand is huge. On Tuesday, it decided to launch a short-term global tender for 20 million doses of the vaccine.
The two private companies are expected to raise their production in July when Serum will increase its capacity to 100 million doses and Bharat Biotech hopes to 55 million doses a month.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How airlines are ensuring safe, smooth...
Introduction of vaccine passports and other such measures making it... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Odisha provides 25 fils meals for...
Aahar centres providing cooked meals as takeaways despite the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Dubai firm donates 150 oxygen...
Oxygen machines were donated to St. Martha’s Hospital in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE firms ask unvaccinated staff to take regular...
Staff has to bear expenses for the test on their own, companies say READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,508 Covid cases, 1,477 recoveries,...
More than 46 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian court upholds UAE travel ban on...
Bank of Baroda is suing Shetty for backing away from a collateral... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How airlines are ensuring safe, smooth...
Introduction of vaccine passports and other such measures making it... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE to host Arab Union meeting to discuss...
Meeting to include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab... READ MORE
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Prayer timings across UAE
11 May 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian woman killed in Israel blast