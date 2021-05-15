- EVENTS
India: Covid positive minister mops hospital floor, photo goes viral
The minister, who is 71, heads the Mizo National Front.
When Mizoram’s minister for power R. Lalzirliana was admitted to the Zoram Medical college hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, he found the ward ‘messy.’ He called for a person to sweep it clean, but since there was no hospital employee available, he took a broom and swept it.
“Sweeping, mopping the floors or performing household chores are not new for me,” he told a news agency on Saturday. “I do it at home and other places when it is required.” Just being a minister did not mean he could not do just work.
He added: “My motive in mopping the floors was not to embarrass the nurses or doctors, but I want to educate and lead others by setting an example.”
The picture of Lalzirliana mopping the hospital floor has gone viral on social media. The minister, who is 71, heads the Mizo National Front.
And in the hospital, he refused VIP treatment and preferred the general ward. “We are fine here,” he said. “The medical staff and nurses are taking good care of us.” The minister also urged the nurses and the medical staff to be polite with the patients and to take good care of them.
