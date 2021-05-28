India: Covid negative mum gives birth to baby who tested positive

Hospital will test mother and baby again in a few days to confirm results

A Covid-19 negative mother in India has given birth to a baby who tested positive immediately after being born.

The 26-year-old mother had tested negative for coronavirus before the delivery after she was admitted to Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, Benaras Hindu University (BHU) on May 24. The woman gave birth the next day and the newborn's Covid test report came positive.

The family and doctors are shocked over the test results. The BHU hospital has said they will test the two again in a few days for Covid.

SSL hospital medical superintendent K.K. Gupta said that this was not a rare or abnormal incident.

"The RT-PCR test's sensitivity was up to 70 per cent. The woman's sample might have gone beyond that sensitivity. So the woman's Covid-19 test would be done again," he said.

Both, the mother and her new born, are doing fine.

Varanasi Chief Medical Officer B.B. Singh said the RT-PCR tests will be conducted again. "I have been informed about the case, but we can say something only after their re-examination."