India Covid: Maharashtra likely to impose complete lockdown

Reeling under the ongoing Covid crisis, Maharashtra is likely to impose a complete lockdown on the lines of Delhi, with a decision likely to be made in a day or two.

The state, which witnessed a slight dip in Covid cases on Monday, is still the worst affected in India. There were almost 59,000 confirmed cases and 351 deaths.

The government restricted the timings for grocery shops from 7am to 11am. “We need to stop people from moving around without any reason,” said Rajesh Tope, the health minister. “Grocery shops will remain open for only four hours so that people do not roam around throughout the day in the name of buying grocery.”

The police have also been asked to stop people from moving around without any specific reason and prevent unnecessary crowding, he added. Vijay Wadettiwar, the relief and rehabilitation minister, said the government was also considering imposing a six-day complete lockdown on the lines of Delhi to prevent the upsurge in Covid numbers.

According to the minister, traders who had initially opposed the lockdown are now demanding a complete closure.