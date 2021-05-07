India: Covid-induced 'black fungus' cases reported in Delhi hospital

Black fungus or mucormycisis is a fungal infection triggered by Covid-19.

Doctors at a leading private facility in Delhi are witnessing a rise in the number of Covid-triggered mucormycisis cases, according to a statement from the hospital.

Mucormycisis is a fungal infection triggered by Covid-19. Black fungus or mucormycosis has been a cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, ICUs and immunodeficient patients since long.

Dr Manish Munjal, senior ENT surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said: "We are seeing a rise again in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by Covid-19. In the last two days, we have admitted six cases of mucormycisis. Last year, this deadly infection caused a high mortality with many patients suffering from the loss of eyesight and the removal of the nose and the jaw bone."

Dr Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the ENT department at the hospital, said the use of steroids in the treatment of Covid-19 coupled with the fact that many coronavirus patients have diabetes could be one of the reasons for this rise in the number of black fungus cases again.

He said the infection is commonly seen in patients who have recovered from Covid-19 but have comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney or heart failure or cancer.

Dr Munjal concurred with his colleague and said Covid patients with a weak immunity are more prone to this deadly infection.

"Early clinical suspicion on symptoms such as nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks and black crusts in the nose should immediately prompt a biopsy and start of antifungal therapy as early as possible," he said.