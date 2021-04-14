- EVENTS
India Covid: Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tests positive
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for Covid-19. Akhilesh gave this information in a tweet and advised all those who had come into contact with him in recent days, to get themselves tested.
He said that he had isolated himself at home and taking treatment as per prescribed protocol.
Akhilesh had recently visited Haridwar where he met a number of saints and seers. Some of the saints, including Mahant Narendra Giri, later tested positive for Covid.
On Tuesday, Akhilesh got himself tested for Covid-19 and the report which came on Wednesday, showed that he is positive for the virus.
News
