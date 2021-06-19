Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covid curfew in Goa extended until June 28

IANS/Panaji
Filed on June 19, 2021
AFP

Fish markets, stores in malls allowed to be open between 7 am and 3 pm


The Goa government on Saturday extended the Covid-19 curfew till June 28.

Fish markets and stores in malls, barring some exceptions, will remain open in the next phase of the state level curfew which begins from Monday for a period of seven days.

"State level curfew will be extended till 7 am, June 28, 2021. Shops in shopping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am and 3 pm. Fish market may also open," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

The state level curfew had been first imposed on May 9, in wake of a surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the state.

The curfew was later extended periodically on five occasions, since its imposition.




