India Covid crisis: Video of ambulance blocked for IPL cricket convoy stokes anger; police label it fake

A 17-second video, which a driver claimed to have filmed at a traffic junction in Ahmedabad, reportedly shows three buses carrying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players and escorted by police vehicles, block other vehicles — including an ambulance.

The video has gone viral and has drawn angry reactions from viewers accusing the Indian Premier League convoy of arbitrariness and delaying emergency vehicles.

KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore had played at the Ahmedabad stadium on Monday, a day before the series was called off due to the pandemic.

This is India where cricket is much more important than lives of people. In Ahmedabad Police stopped ambulance for vehicles of cricketers to pass on priority.

What would have happened if cricketers were 2-3 minutes late? @BCCI @GCAMotera @IPL @BBCWorld #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/aVzB1dISfr — Hitendra Pithadiya (@HitenPithadiya) May 4, 2021

However, Ahmedabad police were on the defensive and said ambulances are never stopped even when a VIP convoy, accompanying ministers or IPL players, passes by.

“We have seen the video and are yet to verify whether the traffic at the junction was stopped by the traffic or Ahmedabad Police,” Mayanksinh, the joint commissioner of police (traffic), told the media.

According to him, the police does not even stop hearse vans for convoys. “The case could be of momentary confusion. This is a malicious attempt to tarnish the image of police with a fake and defamatory video,” he added.