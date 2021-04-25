- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: US to deploy support to Indian govt and healthcare workers
India is grappling with a record-setting surge in Covid infections, with hospitals running out of critical oxygen supplies.
The United States is deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and plans to quickly deploy additional support to the Indian government and health care workers, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday.
"We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon," the spokeswoman told Reuters via email.
India Covid crisis:
Pakistan's government extends support to fight pandemic
India’s daily coronavirus death toll sets new record
UAE residents seek help for families back home
India is grappling with a record-setting surge in coronavirus infections, with hospitals running out of critical oxygen supplies. The Indian government has deployed military planes and trains to get oxygen to Delhi from other parts of the country and foreign countries, including Singapore.
The number of cases across the country of around 1.3 billion rose overnight by 346,786, India's Health Ministry said on Saturday, for a total of 16.6 million cases, including 189,544 deaths.
But experts say the number of cases is likely many times higher and could rise further.
Officials from both countries are engaged at various levels to ensure "a small supply of inputs and components from US companies for production of Covid-19 vaccines in India," a spokesman at the Indian Embassy in Washington told Reuters.
"We believe it is important to work together to identify both bottlenecks in medical supply chains and potential solutions for overcoming these (bottlenecks), and to combat the global pandemic together and expedite ongoing vaccination efforts," the spokesman said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: US racing to send aid as...
India is grappling with a record-setting surge in Covid infections,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India records highest daily cases with...
India is in the midst of a Covid surge and hospitals are running out... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
At least 27 dead in fire at Iraq hospital for...
The fire broke out in the floor designated for the pulmonary... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Kuwait suspends all...
Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli