India Covid crisis: Ukraine bans non-nationals arrivals from May 2

Reuters/Kyiv
Filed on April 30, 2021

Ukraine will impose an entry ban on non-nationals arriving from India, which is battling a surge in coronavirus cases, from May 2, its deputy health minister said on Friday.

Ukraine has reported more than 2 million Covid-19 cases so with 44,085 deaths.




