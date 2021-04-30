- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: Ukraine bans non-nationals arrivals from May 2
Ukraine has reported more than 2 million Covid-19 cases.
Ukraine will impose an entry ban on non-nationals arriving from India, which is battling a surge in coronavirus cases, from May 2, its deputy health minister said on Friday.
Ukraine has reported more than 2 million Covid-19 cases so with 44,085 deaths.
