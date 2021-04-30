India Covid crisis: UAE steelmaker sends 500 oxygen cylinders

The company has also ordered homecare oxygen concentrators for the country.

A steel manufacturer in Dubai is providing 500 oxygen cylinders to help India tackle the shortage of life-saving gas amid its devastating Covid-19 wave.

Bharat Bhatia, chief executive officer of Conares, stressed that India needs every possible help at this moment to contain the spread of the virus and save people’s lives.

“Conares is doing its best to support India at this testing time by contributing 500 oxygen cylinders of 50 litres, which are on its way to India. Additionally, we have also placed an order for 500 homecare oxygen concentrators that can generate five litres of oxygen. This is scheduled to reach India in a month’s time,” Bhatia said.

The Indian businessman also expressed his appreciation of the UAE’s noble gesture to support India. “The UAE has always stood by India during these testing times. The fraternal bond between the two countries has always been on an ascending path, and once again, the UAE has risen up to the pressing needs of India in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic challenge. We are confident that India will bounce back stronger.”

Meanwhile, top steelmakers in India have been contributing oxygen used at their plants to hospitals struggling to cope with the shortage.

