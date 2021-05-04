- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: UAE ships 7 tankers of liquid medical oxygen
The tankers with liquid medical oxygen reached at Mundra Port in Gujarat.
The UAE has offered seven tankers of liquid medical oxygen to India, struggling to provide vital life-saving gas for treatment of Covid-19 patients, a top official said.
The tankers with liquid medical oxygen, a first such shipment to India, reached at Mundra Port in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Further consolidating our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. 7 ISO tankers with 20 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) each arrive at Mundra Port (India). First such shipment of LMO to India. Deeply value the support from UAE. Will help augment oxygen availability,” Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted.
This is the second supply of relief material being sent from the UAE to India. On April 29, the UAE provided 157 ventilators, 480 bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) devices and other medical supplies.
Separately, Indian conglomerate Adani Group has secured 18 empty oxygen cylinders from Dubai-headquartered Caley Energy, which have been airlifted by Indian Air Force C-17 transport aircraft.
Many community groups and companies from the UAE have either sent oxygen cylinders or arranging the shipment of the gas and medical supplies to India where the healthcare situation continues to aggravate with each passing day.
On Tuesday, India reported 355,832 cases taking the total infections past 20 million cases.
