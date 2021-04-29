India Covid crisis: UAE offers 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs among medical supplies

India is facing acute shortage of medical oxygen amid a devastating second wave.

The UAE has provided 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies to India battling a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections, top officials said.

And Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, thanked the UAE for the ‘gift’.

“Taking forward our warm, close and multi-faceted relations. Thank our friend UAE for gift of 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies,” the spokesperson tweeted.

Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi appreciated the gesture and said: “India and UAE continue their strong cooperation in the collective fight against Covid-19. We are grateful to receive timely and valuable medical supplies from the Government of the UAE.”

Earlier on Monday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed UAE’s keenness to dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the Indian government to tackle this unprecedented crisis.

Separately, India has acquired 1 empty cryogenic tanks from the UAE and expects to airlift more next week to boost supply chains of life-saving gas. Indian conglomerate Adani Group has secured empty oxygen tanks from Dubai-headquartered Caley Energy.

“The big challenge we are facing in India is delivering oxygen in large volumes to different parts of the country. So, the empty oxygen containers procured from Dubai will enhance our logistical capabilities,” the Group’s spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

Also, BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is working to create a supply chain of oxygen tanks and cylinders and is slated to provide more than 440 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen every month to India, starting this week.

The first round of relief supplies being sent to India this week includes 44 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen, 30,000 litres of medical oxygen gas in 600 cylinders, and 130 oxygen concentrators, said Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas, a spiritual leader of BAPS Hindu Mandir.