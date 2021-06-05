India Covid crisis: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown, eases some restrictions

Filed on June 5, 2021 | Last updated on June 5, 2021 at 10.48 am

The state’s government announced an additional easing of curbs in Chennai.

The government of Tamil Nadu announced on Saturday that it would extend its lockdown for another week.

According to the Times of India, the southern state’s lockdown would be extended till 6am on June 14. Lockdown curbs would also be eased in most districts, with additional relaxations in the state capital of Chennai. The government also clarified that all previously approved activities would continue to be permitted.

Standalone grocery, meat, fish and vegetable stalls would be allowed between 6am and 5pm in all districts. Sale of vegetables, fruits and flowers on the road-side footpaths would be permitted in the same time period.

India fights Covid-19: Maharashtra announces 5-level plan to lift restrictions

Wholesale fish markets would be allowed to function as well, with district administrations directed to seek alternate arrangements to set up open markets in a way that would ensure that social distancing could be practised.

Slaughterhouses would also be allowed to conduct wholesale business.

Government offices can operate at 30 per cent capacity. Sub-treasury offices are allowed to function but can only issue 50 tokens a day for registrations.

Match factories will e permitted with 50 per cent workforce while adhering to Covid safety measures.

#Covid19: #India reports 1,20,529 new cases, 3,380 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Total cases: 2,86,94,879

Total discharges: 2,67,95,549

Death toll: 3,44,082

Active cases: 15,55,248

Total vaccination: 22,78,60,317https://t.co/0Jw0cgSJzI — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) June 5, 2021

Additional relaxations in Chennai include the resumption of private security and housekeeping agencies with e-registration.

Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians and carpenters are allowed to work with e-registration between 6pm and 5pm.

Shops that sell electrical goods, bulbs, cables, switches and wires, bicycle and two-wheeler repair shops, hardware stores, vehicle spare parts shops, books and stationery shops and vehicle repair centres of vehicle distributers would be permitted to operate 6am and 5pm.

Rental cars, taxis and auto rickshaws are allowed to operate with e-registration. A maximum of three passengers can ride in a rental taxi and a maximum of two in an auto.

An e-pass from the district collector will be required to travel to the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri and Courtallam.

Export units in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Trichy and Madurai districts and vendors providing inputs, which have export commitments or orders shall function with 10% workforce following standard operating procedures.

Sales of vegetables and fruits from mobile vehicles can continue.

“Public should go to nearby shops by walking and avoid taking motorbikes or cars,” chief minister MK Stalin said. He also said that people should avoid meeting and stepping out of their houses.