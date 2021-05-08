Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Tamil Nadu announces complete lockdown for two weeks

Web Report/Chennai
Filed on May 8, 2021 | Last updated on May 8, 2021 at 07.33 am

The decision was taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus.


The Tamil Nadu government has announced that a full lockdown will be imposed in the state for two weeks, starting May 10.

