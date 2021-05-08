- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: Tamil Nadu announces complete lockdown for two weeks
The decision was taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus.
The Tamil Nadu government has announced that a full lockdown will be imposed in the state for two weeks, starting May 10.
The decision was taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus
Tamil Nadu government announces complete lockdown for two weeks starting May 10 to control the spread of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/h6QcZHE0nH— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021
