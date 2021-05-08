India Covid crisis: Sterilised meat for big cats in Kerala zoos

The move was in line with the guidelines issued after eight Asiatic lions at the Hyderabad zoo got infected with Covid-19.

Lions, tigers and leopards at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo are being fed sterilised meat instead of the raw ones that they were used to in a bid to prevent their getting infected with Covid-19.

T.V. Anilkumar, superintendent, Thiruvananthapuram zoo, said in a media interview that the move was in line with the guidelines issued by the Central Zoo Authority, especially after eight Asiatic lions at the Hyderabad zoo got infected with Covid-19.

According to him, the meat is dipped in hot water (65 degrees C) for about 10 minutes and then fed to the animals. The zoo has a pair of lions, seven tigers and seven leopards. Another zoo in Thrissur has a lion, four tigers and three leopards.

Veterinarians are also keeping a close watch on the animals especially for signs of nasal discharge, cough, salivation and diarrhoea. Anti-virals are sprayed at the enclosures and only personnel who have got both the anti-Covid vaccine doses are deployed to feed these creatures.

Officials at Hyderabad zoo have started collecting more samples from lions to check whether the viral load has decreased. Eight lions in the zoo had tested positive for Covid-19.