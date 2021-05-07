India Covid crisis: Relatives find six dead after medical staff abandon ICU

Medical staff allegedly hid to save themselves from angry relatives after the hospital ran out of oxygen.

Graphic video clips showed six dead Covid patients in a Delhi hospital after relatives claim medical staff fled the hospital.

According to NDTV, medicos fled the Kriti Hospital in Gurgaon after the hospital ran out of oxygen.

"Neither the doctor is here, nor the chemist... no one at the reception. There is not even a guard," says a voice, in a chilling video showing distressed relatives running from room to room finding a total of six dead ICU patients.

Another clip shows relatives angrily confronting police outside the hospital.

"How can you allow doctors to run away like this? Only someone who loses their loved ones can understand how we feel," an enraged man can be seen saying to a policeman, calling what happened “criminal.”

According to hospital director Swathi Rathore, they had informed authorities that the hospital would soon run out of oxygen but received no help.

Rathore said that staff “never left the hospital that night,” and hid in the staff canteen fearing for their lives, as attendants at the hospital had previously been violently assaulted by patients’ relatives.

"All 15-20 staff members resumed duties as soon as police arrived at the spot on Friday night," she said.

Though Rathore claimed that they were given the “verbal go-ahead” to take in Covid patients, the Gurgaon administration claimed that the hospital was not registered to do so.

According to Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon, the hospital also admitted more patients than its capacity. It is unclear as to whether they died of an “oxygen crunch” or not, and an inquiry will be launched into the incident.